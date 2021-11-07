Colin Kaepernick spotted with Suns exec amid Robert Sarver allegations

Colin Kaepernick was spotted courtside during the Phoenix Suns’ game Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks next to the team’s vice chairman Jahm Najafi.

Kaepernick’s appearance at the Footprint Center came on the heels of team owner Robert Sarver being accused in an ESPN report of using racist and misogynistic language during his tenure with the organization.

Najafi wasn’t included on the Suns’ statements from Sarver and CEO Jason Rowley, who pushed back on the report. He appeared to release his statement on the report separately.

"I have been made aware of the allegations against Robert Sarver, the managing partner who runs the Phoenix Suns. The conduct he is alleged to have committed has stunned and saddened me and is unacceptable. The well-being and safety of every Suns employee, player, coach and stakeholder is first and foremost our priority. My sincerest sympathy goes out to all whose lives and professions have been impacted. I am personally committed to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, which is unacceptable anywhere in our society," Najafi said Thursday.

"I have partnered with the NBA Foundation to underscore this commitment. The Phoenix Suns is a national treasure that belongs to all of us as fans and residents of our community. Team investors are simply temporary stewards of this treasure. It is our job as stewards to ensure everyone is treated respectfully and equally. Although today’s revelations fall under the jurisdiction of the league, which decides and takes any action based on its finding, I offer my support to ensure there is full accountability."

Kaepernick and Najafi have a relationship outside the sports realm as well. Najafi is the co-chairman and CEO of Mission Advancement Corp., a special purpose acquisition company backed by Kaepernick. The company made a less-than-stellar debut in March when the company went public.

The NBA said the Wachtell Lipton law firm was asked to launch an investigation.

The report included several stories of Sarver, who is White, making racially insensitive remarks, including asking his former coach Earl Watson, who is Black, why he couldn’t say the N-world if Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green can say it; passing around photos of his wife in a bikini; and speaking about his wife giving him oral sex.