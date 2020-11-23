Colin Kaepernick says he's ready to return to NFL

Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, but he is still working hard to try and get back into the league. On Monday, Kaepernick posted a video on Twitter showing that he is still motivated as ever.

"1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with [Eric Reid]. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning,” Kaepernick wrote.

The video showed Kaepernick working out, running drills, and practicing on the field with former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who is also not signed to an NFL team.

Kaepernick posted the video at an interesting time, especially with all of the injuries in recent weeks at the quarterback position. New Orleans Saints starter Drew Brees and Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater both missed their team’s games due to injury, and Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had a season-ending injury against the Washington Football Team.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys was lost for the year, and Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers has been dealing with injuries on-and-off all season.

It will be interesting to see if Kaepernick signs a deal with a team in the near future.