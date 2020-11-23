Bengals QB Joe Burrow's knee injury even more significant than anticipated

The injury to Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was even more significant than the original report on Sunday.

An MRI on Monday revealed more damage than anticipated, according to ESPN.

Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and he has other structural issues in his knee as well.

Early in the third quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team, Burrow was drilled high by Washington defensive end Montez Sweat and hit low by defensive lineman Jonathan Allen while throwing a pass, and his leg bent awkwardly.

Burrow was unable to put any pressure on his leg, and a cart was needed to help him off the field.

Later, Burrow tweeted that he was finished for the season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya [sic] next year✊,” Burrow wrote.

After the game, a Bengals reporter asked head coach Zac Taylor if he could have done more to protect Burrow this season.

“All we can do is make progress as the season goes,” Taylor said. “We gave up a lot of pressure in the beginning of the season. In these last couple weeks our guys have done a great job of keeping people off Joe. He’s had a great pocket, he did not have a sack in the first half.

Taylor defended the offense live protection.

“The hit, as I saw it, wasn’t with the ball in his hand," he said. "People keep talking about the offensive line without seemingly watching the film for the last four weeks. Again, those guys have done a good job, it’s been a revolving door of players they have been doing a great job. Joe has done a great job moving us down the field. We felt like we were making a lot of progress over the last five weeks and we are not going to apologize for any of that.”

Burrow ended his day completing 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown. He was among the favorites for Rookie of the Year before the season started.