Colin Kaepernick files request to trademark image of his face and hair

With NFL job offers yet to materialize, unemployed athlete Colin Kaepernick is looking to make some extra cash.

The former quarterback's company, Inked Flash, filed a trademark application Friday with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a black and white image of his face and hair.

The filing says Kaepernick wants to use the likeness to sell body wash, toiletries, hair products, stickers, covers for electronic devices, jewelry, clothing, bobblehead dolls, lamp shades... and a lot more.

NIKE’S SALES SURGE AFTER RELEASING CONTROVERSIAL COLIN KAEPERNICK ‘JUST DO IT’ CAMPAIGN

The filing also says the image could be used in the "production of television shows and films" and as part of "classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self-empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement."

Kaepernick, 30, a current free agent, made headlines last month after Nike named him the face of its “Just Do It” campaign. Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games while he was with the 49ers as part of a protest against perceived police brutality. Since Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the conclusion of that season, no NFL team has signed him.

COLIN KAEPERNICK’S LAWYER SAYS JOHN ELWAY VIOLATED GAG ORDER AFTER CONTRACT COMMENTS

Since becoming the face of the “Just Do It” campaign, online sales surged, according to a report from Edison Trends. Last month, the athlete started selling #ImwithKap items on his website.