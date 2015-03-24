Colborne scores twice to as Flames come from behind to beat Islanders 4-3

next Image 1 of 2

Joe Colborne scored twice during a furious third period comeback for the Calgary Flames, who got three goals in less than five minutes for a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Colborne got the comeback started at 11:29 when Mark Giordano's point shot missed the net, but the puck caromed out sharply to Colborne. He fired it in the open side on rookie goaltender Anders Nilsson.

Rookie Sean Monahan tied it at 14:22. Taking a slick pass from behind the net from T.J. Galiardi, Monahan went forehand to backhand to tuck his team-leading 19th goal past Nilsson.

Colborne completed the comeback, deflecting in Giordano's slap shot at 15:41. It was the seventh goal of the season for the 2008 first-round pick acquired from Toronto at the start of the season.