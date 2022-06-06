Cody Rhodes beats Seth Rollins at WWE's Hell in a Cell while wrestling with torn pec

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cody Rhodes stepped into the ring against Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle.

Before the match, WWE announced Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury last Monday and made the injury worse while he was training for the match. He still managed to step into the ring against Rollins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When the "American Nightmare" came to the ring and took off his jacket, fans saw the badly bruised right shoulder. He and Rollins fought to the bitter end, with Rollins hitting his finishing maneuver on him a few times and even putting Rhodes through a table while they fought in the Hell in a Cell.

Rhodes would hit multiple Cross Rhodes on Rollins and pin him for the win.

He addressed the crowd at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, after the TV cameras were turned off. He said he would have made the decision "10 times out of 10" to perform regardless of the injury.

JOHN CENA TALKS POTENTIAL RETURN TO WWE FOR HIS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Rhodes remained undefeated against Rollins. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after spending a few years with All Elite Wrestling to initially face Rollins to kick off their feud.

He would defeat Rollins two more times in WWE pay-per-views after that – once at WrestleMania Backlash and the other Sunday night at Hell in a Cell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear what the next move is for Rhodes following the torn pectoral muscle.