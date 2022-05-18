John Cena talks potential return to WWE for his 20th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wrestling legend John Cena says he hopes to return to the WWE in the near future.

Cena spoke about a potential return to the ring for the 20th anniversary of his WWE television debut on June 27. Cena was part of Ohio Valley Wrestling's (OVW) now legendary class of 2002, which featured Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Batista [Dave Bautista].

"I know in WWE years I turn 20 pretty soon, so that's a pretty big thing," Cena said in a recent interview. "And from a pretty storied class of folks: Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, who kind of all turned 20 this year. So I'm aware that that's coming around the corner and who knows?"

"But it's one of those hard truths … there’s a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep," Cena added. "So, I don’t know when I’ll be back, but hopefully it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long."

Cena hasn't been in the ring in roughly a year. The 13-time WWE champion lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August before competing in a non-televised event in September after WWE SmackDown.

He has since focused on his acting career. Despite not wrestling in public, Cena said he continues to head to the gym to maintain his strength at the age of 45.

"Fitness has been a part of my life since I was 13. I don't change for profession, I change for time," he said. "I'm older, so I gotta stretch a little bit more, I gotta warm up a little bit more, I gotta rest a little bit more. Recovery, it's a thing."

Cena has been an actor since he starred in 2006's "The Marine." In recent years, he had roles in the latest movie of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise and "The Suicide Squad," a film directed by James Gunn.

His performance in "The Suicide Squad" as Peacemaker, a man who fights for peace by killing people, led Cena to star in a television series based on that character, fittingly titled, "Peacemaker."

Cena was asked about how he successfully made the transition between wrestling and acting.

"Just be OK with failing," Cena said. "This quote-on-quote transition has taken what, 15 years now? From ‘The Marine’ on to now -- and a lot of failure in there, you guys have watched."

"It's OK to have a great support system," he added. "Certainly the WWE audience … they made me into the man I am today."

The possible return of Cena comes after another wrestling legend announced he was getting back in the ring for one final time.

Ric Flair is set to wrestle for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31 in Nashville. That event, titled "Ric Flair’s Last Match." will take place the same weekend as when WWE holds its premier summer pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report