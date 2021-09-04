CM Punk teases AEW debut of former WWE star Daniel Bryan

CM Punk is set to return to wrestling action Sunday night at All Elite Wrestling’s "All Out" pay-per-view and teased even more surprises for the event.

Punk spoke to Renee Paquette on her "Oral Sessions" podcast and teased the possibility of former WWE star Daniel Bryan, who is also known as Bryan Danielson and the American Dragon in the pro wrestling ranks, joining AEW as well when talking about a tag-team partner

"I wanna wrestle the Young Bucks. I’ve gotta find the right tag partner for that. I mean, if we’re fantasy booking, it’s…when does this come out? Saturday? OK… I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers, it’s just me putting my booker hat on. Of all the possibilities, I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious that’s what you do," Punk said, via WrestlingNews.Co.

Bryan used the American Dragon moniker in his early days with WWE, at Ring of Honor and overseas in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Bryan’s contract with WWE expired earlier this year and the rumors of him joining All Elite Wrestling swirled almost immediately after it was reported that he left. At the time, Fightful Select reported that Bryan was interested in doing "unconventional work with and for WWE."

As "All Out" approaches, it doesn’t appear that Bryan is going back to WWE any time soon.

Punk is set to face off against Darby Allin at the event. Allin will have wrestling legend Sting in his corner.