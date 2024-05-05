Clippers' Russell Westbrook refutes 'fabricated' reports on his unhappiness with team

The Los Angeles Clippers' season came to an end on Friday after being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round.

There is a shadow of uncertainty over the Clippers this offseason. Head coach Tyronn Lue has publicly expressed his desire to remain with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Shortly after Los Angeles was knocked out of the postseason, reports surfaced that suggested Westbrook may be inclined to leave the Clippers in search of another team that would afford him the opportunity to take on a more significant role. Westbook was largely relegated to coming off the bench after the team acquired James Harden early in the season.

Westbrook did appear to settle into his role with the Clippers during his first full season with the team, and he took to social media to make it clear that he was satisfied with how the team used him during the 2023-2024 campaign. Westbrook did not specifically name which report he took issue with, but he said anything suggesting he was unhappy was "fabricated."

"I am often the topic of conversation by so many ‘sources’ and sports news outlets," Westbrook wrote on Instagram. "I felt inclined to share my actual thoughts and words following this season. Understand that anything you read about what I've said or haven't said has likely been fabricated. I've never had any trouble sharing my thoughts or ideas on anything, and I choose to keep my thoughts to myself in most cases."

Westbrook said he understood the "pressure" to "point the finger" after the Clippers' early playoff exit.

"I'd like to share some of my actual thoughts to Clipper nation and all of my fans. It's a difficult time for a lot of people due to certain expectations that have been placed on them. Therefore, it's understandable that there is pressure to plant stories or point the finger for what many would classify as a disappointing end to our season."

Westbrook also said he enjoyed his season with the Clippers, although he "hoped for a different outcome."

"I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given," he wrote. "I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better. I hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year, who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season!"

Westbrook has a player option for the 2024-2025 season. He played for an average of 22.5 minutes per game during the regular season, averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists.

