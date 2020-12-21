Clemson's Dabo Swinney puts Ohio State out of his top 10 in coaches' poll

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney may have given Ohio State some bulletin board material ahead of their College Football Playoff matchup on New Year’s Day.

Swinney was outspoken last week about a team who has only played six games being in the final four to contend for the national championship. He didn’t mention Ohio State specifically even though it was likely that the Buckeyes were going to get into the playoff if they won the Big Ten title.

Ohio State won and made it to the College Football Playoff.

The final coaches poll was released Monday and it was revealed the Swinney kept Ohio State out of the Top 10. Swinney ranked Ohio State 11th.

He had Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the top four. Florida, Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina rounded out the top 10.

The website Stadium noted that Swinney wasn’t the only coach to keep Ohio State at least out of the top four.

TCU’s Gary Patterson, UTEP’s Dana Dimel, FIU’s Butch Davis, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart had either Ohio State fifth or sixth in the poll.

Swinney’s team was selected as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and Ohio State was No. 3. Alabama, the No. 1 seed, will face Notre Dame, the No. 4 seed.