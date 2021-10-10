Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Clayton Kershaw on future: ‘No idea’

Clayton Kershaw was injured during the final week of the regular season

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Has left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw thrown his final pitch with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Kershaw got hurt in his final start of the regular season, leading to questions about his future as he is set to reach free agency after the World Series when his three-year, $93 million contract expires.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Phoenix.

Despite pitching in MLB since 2008, Kershaw is 33 years old and has only ever played with another team.

Los Angeles Times’ Jorge Castillo reports that Kershaw said he had "no idea" when asked specifically about his future.

"I think I said a while ago I have no idea, still have no idea. So, we’ll win the World Series and go from there," Kershaw said.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. 

Kershaw seemed to give a hint about what he is thinking when addressing questions Friday about his status, as he told reporters he received a PRP injection that should allow him to avoid surgery and said he should be ready for spring training.

The 33-year-old pitcher went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 121.2 innings this season, LarryBrownSports.com reports.

Last month, OutKick reported that both Kershaw and the Dodgers are likely to hold off on contract talks until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts on the mound before he exits the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts on the mound before he exits the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In his career, Kershaw has made $257,701,142. It will be interesting to see how things playout for the pitcher and the Dodgers this offseason.