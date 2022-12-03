Christian Pulisic thanks fans for support during World Cup: ‘It really meant a lot to us’

The United States men's soccer team had a solid 2022 World Cup , advancing to the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

Its defeat of Iran in the group stage galvanized the country with over 12 million people watching the match.

USA soccer's World Cup dreams ended Saturday against the Netherlands . The U.S. lost 3-1, sending the team home after failing to reach the quarterfinals.

Star player Christian Pulisic thanked fans for their support after the game, apologizing for being ousted in the round of 16.

"Thank you guys so much for all the support. It really meant a lot to us," Pulisic said. "We’re sorry. We wanted it so bad, and I hope we gave you some kind of excitement and showed you what this country is about, what this team is about. Just thank you guys."

Pulisic, who was injured against Iran as he scored the game-winning goal, was proud of the effort but disappointed by the result.

"I’m really proud of this team, how far we’ve come," Pulisic said. "I hope we’ve shown a lot of people what we can do. It really is a shame.

"We deserved more from this tournament. At the end of the day, we couldn’t get it done, but I think there’s a lot of things we can be proud of."

The Netherlands will play Argentina in the quarterfinals.