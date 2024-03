Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The next McCaffrey family dinner will be one to remember.

Former Rice Owls wide receiver Luke McCaffrey received bragging rights over his San Francisco 49ers star brother, Christian, during the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luke McCaffrey ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Christian McCaffrey ran a 4.48 40-yard dash before the 2017 draft.

The 40-yard dash alone doesn’t determine draft position, but McCaffrey showed his versatility on the football field in college. He started his collegiate career at Nebraska playing quarterback. He only played in 11 games during his first two seasons and then transferred to Rice.

TEXAS' XAVIER WORTHY BREAKS 40-YARD DASH RECORD AT NFL COMBINE

McCaffrey started out as a quarterback with Rice but switched to wide receiver before the start of the 2022 season. He caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns during his two seasons of being a wideout.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver could end up being a day-three draft selection, which means any team, including the 49ers, could end up selecting him at some point.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaffrey is also the son of former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and Lisa McCaffrey, who played soccer at Stanford for three years and received a soccer scholarship offer from Vanderbilt. It was the first women’s soccer scholarship offer from the school, but she turned it down, according to People.