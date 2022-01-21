Expand / Collapse search
US Olympian Chloe Kim talks meteoric rise to fame, why she tossed 2018 gold medal in trash

Kim broke records when she won gold at 17 in 2018 Olympics

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chloe Kim burst into the global spotlight during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics when she took home a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe.

Kim was only 17 at the time and was the youngest woman to complete two 1,080-degree spins in a row at the Olympics and was the youngest to win Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe. Kim’s celebrity eventually landed her a Sports Illustrated cover and on the box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

Chloe Kim of Team United States competes in the women's snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 19, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Kim won the event on her final run after crashing on her previous two runs.

Chloe Kim of Team United States competes in the women's snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 19, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Kim won the event on her final run after crashing on her previous two runs. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On the surface, it looked like Kim was on top of the world, but in a recent interview with Time Magazine, she revealed she was far from the summit. According to the magazine, Kim had tossed her gold medal into the trash for a moment before recovering it.

"I hated life," she said, explaining that her celebrity status made it so that she couldn’t even go out to eat.

Chloe Kim of Team United States takes a warm-up run before competing in the women's snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 19, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Kim won the event on her final run after crashing on her previous two runs.

Chloe Kim of Team United States takes a warm-up run before competing in the women's snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 19, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Kim won the event on her final run after crashing on her previous two runs. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"It makes you angry. I just wanted a day where I was left alone. And it's impossible. And I appreciate that everyone loves and supports me, but I just wish people could understand what I was going through up to that point."

Kim said she was labeled a "b---h" from fans who had just met her. But she said she was just trying to catch her breath upon her return to the U.S.

Kim is expected to be back representing the U.S. for the Beijing Games. She told Time she has a new trick up her sleeve that she’s "excited" to unveil.

Chloe Kim of Team United States poses for a picture after winning the women's snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 19, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. 

Chloe Kim of Team United States poses for a picture after winning the women's snowboard superpipe final during Day 5 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 19, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Olympics are set to begin on Feb. 4.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.