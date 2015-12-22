Expand / Collapse search
Chimera, Latta score to help Capitals win 6th straight with 2-1 victory over Hurricanes

    Washington Capitals' Michael Latta (46) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, Dec. 21, 2015, in Raleigh, N.C. Washington won 2-1. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (The Associated Press)

    Washington Capitals' John Carlson (74) clears the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (54) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2015, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (The Associated Press)

    Washington Capitals' Jason Chimera (25) is congratulated on his goal by teammates Tom Wilson (43) and Jay Beagle, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, Dec. 21, 2015, in Raleigh, N.C. Washington won 2-1. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) (The Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jason Chimera and Michael Latta scored, and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves for the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals. They improved to 12-3-1 on the road and enter the holiday break with their second six-game winning streak of the season.

Kris Versteeg scored with 17:42 remaining for the Hurricanes, but Grubauer shut them out the rest of the way.

Cam Ward made 19 stops for Carolina, which had earned points in six of eight games while scoring 28 goals in that span.

