Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu gets into heated exchange with Tom Brady as Bucs lead at halftime

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu got into a heated exchange with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a number of crucial mistakes has given the Bucs a 21-6 lead going into halftime.

Mathieu caught an interception late into the second quarter but the penalty was canceled out by a holding call drawn by teammate Chavarius Ward. Brady would finish that drive with a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski to increase the lead to 14-3.

A few plays later Mathieu would be called for interfering with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in the end zone, leading Brady to connect with Antonio Brown on the next play with 6 seconds left, giving Tampa Bay a 21-6.

Clearly frustrated, Mathieu decided to exchange some words with Brady who gave it right back.

The Chiefs are trying to win their second, consecutive Super Bowl title while the Bucs are looking to capture the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2003. Brady himself is seeking his seventh ring, the most by any single player or team.

The Bucs lead 28-9 in the third quarter.