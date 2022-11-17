Chiefs' Travis Kelce stunned by Giants' decision to trade Kadarius Toney: 'I don’t get it one bit'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can’t wrap his head around the New York Giants’ decision to trade former first-round pick Kadarius Toney last month, but he’s also not interested in questioning the deal that Kansas has clearly benefited from.

During this week’s episode of the "New Heights Podcast" with brother Jason Kelce, the star tight end was seemingly baffled by the Giants decision to trade Toney to the Chiefs in exchange for a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

"No, I don’t know how he got out of that building. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit," Kelce said. "I don’t understand, I don’t even want to understand."

"I don’t want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way, yet again, to get an unbelievable, talented player in this building."

Toney scored his first NFL touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with four receptions for 57 yards.

He was drafted by the Giants with the No. 20 overall pick in 2021 but had just 39 receptions for 420 yards and struggled to find the end zone. Injury and his lack of usage raised questions over his ability, but it’s a rumor Kansas City has quickly put to rest.

"Ever since he has been in the building, it has been, ‘Man, this dude’s smart. Man, this dude’s crazy athletic. Man, this guy has a lot of confidence,’" Kelce said of Toney. "And when you have a lot of confidence, that means you understand what’s going on out there. … He’s just been a great teammate."