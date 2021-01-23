Chiefs' draft-day trade with Bills in 2017 helped land Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills made a trade in the 2017 NFL Draft that paved the way for Patrick Mahomes to be the next star quarterback in the red and white.

On that day in April 2017, the Chiefs made the potentially risky decision of trading their 2017 and 2018 first-round picks and their 2017 third-round pick to the Bills for their first-round pick. Buffalo was set to pick 10th and the Chiefs had the 22nd pick in the first round of that year’s draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City used the pick to select Mahomes. He was the second quarterback off the board as the Chicago Bears had already used the No. 2 pick on Mitchell Trubisky. Two picks later, the Houston Texans used their 12th pick to take Deshaun Watson.

Buffalo would use Kansas City’s pick to select Tre’Davious White, who has been a key player on the Bills’ defense since coming into the league.

TERRY BRADSHAW OFFERING UP $500,000 AND A NEW FORD F-150 TRUCK IN SUNDAY'S FOX BET SUPER 6

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said on the "Monday Morning Quarterback" podcast in the summer he fell in love with Mahomes watching the quarterback perform in the Texas Bowl with Texas Tech months before they drafted him.

Veach said he thought Mahomes could succeed under coach Andy Reid and added that once he took over he wanted to put top guys around him.

"I think my first free agent signing was Sammy Watkins. ... The first time I got a chance to sign a free agent, I signed Sammy Watkins," Veach said at the time. "I’m like we’re putting receivers around this guy. This is going to be fun. And then who would have envisioned, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns later?"

Not to mention a Super Bowl title and a large contract extension.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes and the Chiefs are poised to do it all again Sunday against the Bills.