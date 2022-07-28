Chiefs sign defensive end Carlos Dunlap to one-year deal worth up to $8 million: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs signed two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million on Thursday, according to reports.

Dunlap, 33, joins the Chiefs' roster after one season with the Seattle Seahawks , where was traded to in 2020 following a 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth up to $8 million, Rapoport reported, citing agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The former second-round pick played in all 17 games last year, recording 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble for a Seattle team that went 7-10.

In his 12-year career to date, Dunlap has recorded 96 sacks and remained very durable, playing in no less than 12 games in a season.

The Chiefs will slot in Dunlap to a pass rushing group that includes another former Seahawk defensive end, Frank Clark, and 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis.

Last year, the Chiefs acquired Melvin Ingram III from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a November trade in an attempt to add more firepower alongside Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones, but the Miami Dolphins signed Ingram away in free agency to a one-year deal in May.

The AFC West got collectively stronger this offseason and the Chiefs need all the help they can get. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos all made significant moves during the offseason to try and unseat the Chiefs as division champions.

The Chiefs' training camp is in full swing in preparation for their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.