Chiefs security makes best tackle of the game when fan runs onto field

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are leading an offensive onslaught in their AFC divisional round matchup, but the security team at Arrowhead Stadium is putting on a hell of a defensive performance.
Unable to contain his excitement, a fan at Arrowhead Stadium ran on the field with two minutes left in the fourth and the Bills trailing 21-26.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) returns a punt during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The CBS broadcast briefly caught an Arrowhead security member catch up to the fan at the line of scrimmage and put his finest Derrick Thomas tackling skills on display.
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer on their team against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) looks on a security removes a fan who ran onto the field during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Watch:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM