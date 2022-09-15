Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes avoids sack, throws ridiculous sidearm pass for touchdown against Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs trailed the Chargers at halftime

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a while to get going in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but once he led his team into the red zone it was six points or bust.

Down 10-0 with about 11:48 left in the second quarter, Mahomes rolled to his right and avoided a few would-be Chargers tacklers. 

Somehow, he found running back Jerick McKinnon in space with a ridiculous sidearm throw. 

McKinnon caught it at the 2-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) is congratulated by fullback Michael Burton (45) after scoring during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) is congratulated by fullback Michael Burton (45) after scoring during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The replay of the pass showed just how wild the sidearm throw was. McKinnon was a blocker on the play before he broke free and got in between the Chargers’ secondary to catch the pass.

Los Angeles, however, had a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mahomes was 12-for-14 for 98 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked once in the first half despite the Chargers' defense putting a tremendous amount of pressure on him.

Mecole Hardman led the Chiefs with two catches for 38 yards, and Travis Kelce had three catches for 33 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath, left, scores as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid defends during the first half Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath, left, scores as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid defends during the first half Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

On the other side, QB Justin Herbert was 12-for-17 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers at the break. His lone touchdown pass went to Zander Horvath.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.