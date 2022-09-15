Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jim Gray: Thursday Night Football's jump to Amazon is 'big change' for NFL

Gray says that NFL fans will always find games

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Gray: The NFL is willing to change and 'move with the times' Video

Jim Gray: The NFL is willing to change and 'move with the times'

Fox News contributor Jim Gray looks back at how the NFL has distributed its product throughout history on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sportscaster Jim Gray makes the case that the NFL moving Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime is yet another example of the league's willingness to adapt to the times on "Your World."

JIM GRAY: I think it's a big change for the NFL and the NFL has been willing to change. Go back to 1987, Neil. They put the games on cable TV, ESPN. It was Sunday Night Football on ESPN back then. And everybody, the audience, eventually went with it. 

EX-NFL QUARTERBACK REVEALS WHY TOM BRADY ‘P----S’ HIM OFF

Then they did it with the FOX Television Network back in 1994 when they left CBS and jumped over. So they've been willing to change and move with the times, and that's what they're doing here.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Will NFL fans adapt to streaming as Amazon takes over Thursday Night Football? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.