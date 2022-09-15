Jim Gray: Thursday Night Football's jump to Amazon is 'big change' for NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sportscaster Jim Gray makes the case that the NFL moving Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime is yet another example of the league's willingness to adapt to the times on "Your World."

JIM GRAY: I think it's a big change for the NFL and the NFL has been willing to change. Go back to 1987, Neil. They put the games on cable TV, ESPN. It was Sunday Night Football on ESPN back then. And everybody, the audience, eventually went with it.

Then they did it with the FOX Television Network back in 1994 when they left CBS and jumped over. So they've been willing to change and move with the times, and that's what they're doing here.

