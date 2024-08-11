Chiefs' Marquise Brown hospitalized after suffering injury on 1st play of preseason game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown was hospitalized on Saturday following an injury in an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown, whom the Chiefs acquired in the offseason, suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in the team’s 26-13 loss. He landed awkwardly on his left shoulder following an 11-yard reception on the first play of the game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Brown is likely to miss time and his status for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens is in jeopardy.

"I think he’ll miss some time," Reid said. "We’ll just see where he’s at. He’s kind of going through it right now and we’ll know more later on."

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $7 million contract in March after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 51 catches for 574 yards during the 2023 season.

Brown was expected to be a key piece of the offense as the team went through ebbs and flows while it began its quest for a third straight Super Bowl championship.

The team also selected wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the draft. The team lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Kansas City finished 11-6 in the 2023 season. They were ninth in yards gained and 15th in points scored. It was the first time they finished out of the top 10 in points scored since the 2016 season.

