Chiefs figure to sit several ailing players in exhibition opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs could be forced to rest a handful of players in their exhibition opener Saturday night in Arizona because of nagging injuries picked up during training camp.

Linebacker is the position where they are most banged up. Former first-round pick Dee Ford is still out from a concussion, Josh Mauga left practice Wednesday with a bum heel, D.J. Alexander is hobbled by an ankle injury and James-Michael Johnson has a calf injury.

That means rookies Ramik Wilson and Justin March could get considerable time.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid plans to play starters in the first quarter, the second unit in the second quarter and into the third, with the rest of the reserves finishing the game.

Jeremy Maclin says he hopes to play after missing two practices this week with a neck strain. Fellow wide receiver Albert Wilson is also questionable with an illness.