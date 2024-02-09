Chiefs' Donovan Smith hints that post-Super Bowl plans might include Jets

The New York Jets need for reinforcements on the offensive line will certainly be a top priority this offseason, and one Super Bowl champ recently expressed an interest in the team.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith told the New York Post on Thursday that while his main focus at the moment is securing himself a second Super Bowl ring this weekend, his "dream" would be to play for his favorite childhood team.

"I’m a take-it-as-it-comes kind of guy, and I’m where my feet are right now, obviously, for this game,’’ Smith told the outlet.

"But at the end of the day, it’s my life, my career, and I’ve got to figure it out. I grew up a Jets fan. I’m from New York, so that would definitely be something I would appreciate before my career ends."

The nine-year vet from Hempstead, New York, spent the first eight years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl in 2021 with Tom Brady under center, before signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year.

And now he’s preparing for free agency.

"It would, for sure, be cool to be able to have my name and number on the jersey of my hometown team I grew up with and watched as my favorite," Smith told the Post.

"It would definitely be something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of people, so we’ll see when that day comes. But right now, I’m just focusing on the big game.’’

Smith's comments come as Jets owner Woody Johnson called out his offense’s performance this past regular season before Thursday’s NFL Honors ceremony.

"The discussions I've had in the last couple of months, they've seen me about as mad as I can be with what was going on, with the offense particularly," he said, according to reports.

"We have all this talent, and we have to deploy talent properly. So I think they all got the message. This is it. This is the time to go. We've got to produce this year."