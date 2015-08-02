Chelsea boss Mourinho hopes to continue managing into his 70s

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believes he is a better manager than he was 10 years ago - and he wants to continue until he's in his 70s.

At 52, Mourinho is relatively middle-aged as a Premier League manager but, asked if he would stay in the job for as long as the likes of Arsene Wenger, 65, and Manuel Pellegrini, 61, the Portuguese revealed just how far off he sees retirement as being.

"I see myself going into the seventies," Mourinho said. Not for ever and ever but while my health is good.

"It is a job where experience is very, very important. With players there is a moment when their experience has a fight with their physical condition.

"With managers, no. Unless you lose your appetite then that is a different story. But I see myself now better than I was ten years ago. I am in evolution, not even in stability."

Mourinho has lost none of his appetite after clinching another title last season, and he is confident the same can be said of his players.

"Being champion doesn't change me for bad, it changes me for good and hopefully with the players it is the same thing," Mourinho said.

"I want them to feel good not bad. Because we won last season, we do not have space for failure. In pre-season we did well in terms of responsibility in the work, discipline in the work, on the pitch, outside the pitch.

"The atmosphere is brilliant and the relations between the players is good and between the players and me is good."

Mourinho's comments were echoed by Cesc Fabregas, who believes the Blues are in an even stronger position going into the new season than they were 12 months ago.

"We have even more drive and determination than last season," said the midfielder.

"If we want to win we have to be more powerful to achieve things as other teams are progressing.

"But we are confident and the coach believes in the squad. He didn't make many changes so that means he is happy with us and we have to prove him right.

"We have Radamel Falcao and Asmir Begovic as well as young players like Ryan Bertrand and Victor Moses.

"So we have a good squad, fresh legs. We had a good rest - no Euros, no World Cups, no nothing."

Chelsea are bidding to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to retain the Premier League title, and Fabregas knows how difficult it will be to repeat the feat.

"This season Manchester United have invested very well, there is Arsenal and Manchester City as well," he added. "It is very demanding as a league and we have to be up for it.

"We know we have the quality. I can see in people's faces the same ambition and drive as last year. I am not worried about it. I knew if that wasn't the case the manager would change it.

"I just turned 28 which everyone says is the best age for a football player. We'll see if that is true and I can have a good season.

"We want to do well because if you don't do well with this manager, you don't play."