Charles Barkley wishes Bo Nix wouldn’t have ‘poked the bear’ ahead of Iron Bowl

"I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed."

That’s a phrase no man wants to hear, whether from your wife, your dad, or your wife’s dad. But that’s essentially what Charles Barkley’s saying to injured Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Earlier this week, the junior signal-caller gave a less than glowing review about game officials, leaving Barkley disappointed days before the Iron Bowl.

According to Nix, Alabama receives preferential treatment from officials. During an appearance on The Next Round, he said in part: "Just a few of those controversial calls (in a 7-point win against Arkansas) that were in that game raises some questions for sure, unless you’re an Alabama fan. But that’s just part of the game."

And when Poppa Barkley found out, he was none too happy with the little cub.

"Well, first of all, I wish he hadn’t said that," Barkley said while appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday.

Though Barkley, a former Auburn Tiger, may not disagree with Nix’s comments, he would prefer the quarterback keep his comments to himself. After all, just about everyone across the college football landscape has had a bear of a time trying to defeat Alabama, and Auburn doesn’t need to give the Tide any more motivation for the upcoming game.

"Do not poke the bear, especially if you’re not playing. When I saw that, I said, ‘Oh, calm down, little fella. You’re not even playing in the game,’" Barkley told Finebaum. "Don’t poke the bear."

Nix will miss Saturday’s Iron Bowl since he had to undergo season-ending ankle surgery earlier this week. Now, his teammates have to deal with the power couple that is the Crimson Tide and the officials without him.

"Listen, I like Bo Nix. It’s unfortunate he got hurt," added Barkley. "But I was a little disappointed that he — the only time you poke the bear is if you’ve got a say in the game. And sitting over there on the sideline, you got no say in the game. So, shhhhh."

Disappointed or not, Barkley will have to grin and bear it for another couple of days. Alabama and Auburn won’t kickoff until late Saturday afternoon. That leaves plenty of time for your parents, spouse, in-laws and even Sir Charles to forgive and forget.