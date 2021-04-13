Charges against ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid not 'fair or harsh enough,' cousin of crash victim says

Britt Reid was charged with DWI from a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury in February, but the child’s family said Monday it isn't enough.

Tiffany Verhulst, the cousin of 5-year-old Ariel Young, who was the victim in the crash, told USA Today she still believed the former Kansas City Chiefs coach was getting away easy.

"We don’t believe the charges are fair or harsh enough," Verhulst told the paper. "It’s been incredibly hard knowing he’s out every day living his normal life and Ariel’s life is completely changed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Our whole family’s life changed due to him making the decision to drink and drive."

Verhulst set up a donation page for Ariel when the crash occurred. It has raised more than $545,000 to help cover medical costs.

Tom Porto, the attorney for the family, told the newspaper Ariel was released from the hospital on April 2.

"The hope is that her pediatric brain injury will heal better in a familiar setting. As of right now, she still cannot walk or talk and depends on a feeding tube for basic nutrition," he said.

Reid, 35, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D felony, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could face one to seven years in jail if he is convicted. Prosecutors said they requested a $100,000 bond.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of Interstate 435 a day before the Chiefs left for the Super Bowl, according to WDAF, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Kansas City.

EX-CHIEFS COACH BRITT REID CHARGED IN FEBRUARY CRASH THAT LEFT 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL WITH BRAIN INJURY

A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and was on the ramp where a call for help was made, police said. The hazard lights were flashing, according to the police report, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family member arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The TV station, citing crash documents, reported that a white Dodge pickup truck driven by Reid was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when it struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind. Reid was reportedly driving around 84 mph in a 65 mph zone moments before the crash.

The Impala's driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt. While two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, the 5-year old was in the back seat of the Traverse and was critically injured.

Reid told responding officers that he had been drinking and was on a prescription for Adderall. According to WDAF, police conducted a sobriety test and four clues of impairment were found. Reid was also hospitalized for an injured groin. While there were no names in the initial crash report, the WDAF documents match the details of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007 and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2008.