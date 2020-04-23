Chargers select Kenneth Murray with No. 23 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Kenneth Murray, the former Oklahoma linebacker, with the No. 23 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Murray spent three years at the University of Oklahoma where he had an explosive freshman year before earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season. He committed to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit.

At 6-foot-2, 241 pounds, Murray has arms and hands measuring 32 3/4 and 9 1/2 inches respectively. At the combine, he recorded 4.52 40-yard dash time, a 129-inch broad jump, and a 38-inch vertical jump.

After registering 78 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 14 starts, Murray was named Co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Murray was ranked third in the FBS his sophomore year after totaling 155 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The following year he registered 102 stops and four sacks before foregoing his final year to declare for the draft.

Murray will step into the Chargers defense and make an immediate impact. Murray, along with Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James, will be key pieces for the Chargers, who will arguably have one of the best young defenses in the NFL.