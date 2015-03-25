Chargers-Redskins capsule

SAN DIEGO (4-3) At WASHINGTON (2-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Diego 5-1-1, Washington 2-5

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 6-3

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Redskins 23-20, Jan. 3, 2010.

LAST WEEK — Chargers had bye; Redskins lost to Broncos 45-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 11, Redskins No. 23

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (15), PASS (6)

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (26)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (10)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won two straight and three of four. They haven't allowed offensive touchdown in 11 quarters, tying franchise record. ... QB Philip Rivers leads NFL in completion percentage (73.9), and his 111.1 rating trails only Denver's Peyton Manning (119.4). ... Rivers already has three games in which he's completed at least 20 passes and 80 percent of his attempts, tying Brett Favre (2009) and Drew Brees (2011) for NFL single-season record. ... San Diego has only six dropped passes this season, according to STATS, tied with New Orleans for fewest in league. ... Chargers' defense has league-low four takeaways (one fumble, three interceptions). Also last in yards-per-play allowed (6.32). ... San Diego has scored seven points off turnovers, compared to Washington's 55. ... Chargers have only one offensive lineman (center Nick Hardwick) who has started every game, but they've allowed only 11 sacks, second fewest in NFL. ... San Diego RB Ryan Mathews aims for third consecutive 100-yard rushing game, and TE Antonio Gates needs 3 yards receiving to reach 500 for 11th consecutive season. ... Redskins have been outscored 67-20 in first quarter. ... Washington QB Robert Griffin III is completing 59 percent of passes, one year after nearly setting NFL rookie record at 65.6 percent. Griffin has eight interceptions, three more than last season. ... Redskins rookie TE Jordan Reed has 17 catches for 224 yards in last two games. ... Redskins have scored five defensive TDs, one shy of team record set in 1971, matched in 1973 and 1984. CB DeAngelo Hall has three of five TDs. Defense has 11-game streak with at least one takeaway. ... Washington P Sav Rocca is last in NFL in punting average overall (41.5) and net (33.5). ... Redskins have worst average starting field position in NFL (22.7-yard line). ... Redskins S Brandon Meriweather returns after one-game suspension for helmet-first personal fouls on defenseless receivers. ... Sunday is Redskins' annual "Homecoming" game that honors former players. They lost last year's homecoming game to Carolina. "You don't give a team extra motivation by putting that on your program," Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams said after the game. "Just blatantly coming out and saying, 'You're our homecoming game.'"

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org