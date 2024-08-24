Chargers players rescued from stuck elevator in Dallas hotel ahead of preseason game vs. Cowboys

Around 15 Los Angeles Chargers players and staff members were rescued by first responders in Dallas on Friday night after the group got trapped in an elevator the night before their final preseason game of the season against the Cowboys.

The team released a statement confirming the incident on social media, and thanking Dallas Fire-Rescue for their "quick response."

"At approximately 7:30 p.m. CT Friday evening, several players and members of the Chargers traveling party were stranded in an inoperable elevator at the team hotel. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident and subsequently assisted everyone from the elevator, one-by-one, through its ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator."

The statement continued, "The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone's safety."

According to WFAA, 15 people were stranded in the elevator of The Westin hotel in downtown Dallas. Officials told the outlet that the elevator became stuck in a "blind shaft" somewhere between the third and fifteenth floors.

There were no reported injuries, and the Charges did not identify anyone involved in the incident.

Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have gone winless in the preseason.