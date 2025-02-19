Chargers to play 2025 regular season opener in Brazil

The Chargers will begin next season more than 6,000 miles away from the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium. The NFL is returning to Brazil and has tapped the Chargers as the designated team for the international game.

The Chargers' opponent will be revealed this spring, according to the NFL.

The game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5 at Neo Quimica Arena in São Paulo and is part of the NFL's International Series. Once the game kicks off, the Chargers will be the first franchise in league history to compete in NFL games on five continents.

Since 1976, the Chargers have played regular season or preseason games in Mexico City, London, Tokyo, Berlin and Sydney.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers met in São Paulo last season in the first-ever NFL game in South America.

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia is scheduled to play Los Angeles in 2025, but the reigning champions traditionally get to open the following season at home. Furthermore, the NFL is unlikely to schedule the Eagles for back-to-back trips to South America.

The Chargers finished 11-6 in 2024 in their first season under coach Jim Harbaugh before losing 32-12 to Houston in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"It’s an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage," A.G. Spanos, the Chargers’ president of business operations said. "It’s also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America."

The NFL has announced that seven regular season games will be played internationally during the 2025 season. The league can schedule up to eight regular season games internationally next season.

In addition to the game in Brazil, London is slated to host three games, and the Miami Dolphins will play in the first-ever regular season game in Spain. The Indianapolis Colts have been selected as the home team for a game in Berlin, Germany in 2025, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Dublin to host the first regular season game in Ireland.

In 2026, the Los Angeles Rams will be the designated team for a game in Melbourne, Australia, which will be the first time an NFL game has taken place on that continent.

The NFL's full slate of regular season games for next season is expected to be released in May.

