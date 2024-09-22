Chargers' Justin Herbert leaves loss to Steelers early after reaggravating ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sidelined midway through the team’s first loss of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he reaggravated the ankle injury that almost kept him out for this game.

The Chargers fell, 20-10, to Pittsburgh, who became the first 3-0 team of the new season.

Herbert looked fine until he was sacked by the Steelers’ Elandon Roberts. He went to the sideline and was noticeably limping as he went to the medical tent to be evaluated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chargers didn’t entirely rule him out of the game, but his backup, Taylor Heinecke, has been under center for L.A. since he left in the second half.

Before this game, it was unknown if Herbert would be able to play for the 2-0 Chargers as he was dealing with a high ankle sprain, which came in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

JOEY BOSA DETAILS CHARGERS COACH JIM HARBAUGH'S UNORTHODOX APPROACH TO COLD PLUNGES

Herbert was limited all week in practice, and he was tested before the start of the game to determine if he could play. After trainers determined he was good to go, Herbert was activated for the game.

But, after a day that saw slow offensive output, Herbert left the game after throwing for 12-of-18 for 125 yards with one touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston.

When Herbert went down in this game, it was tied at 10-10 until Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, getting his third start of the season as Russell Wilson continues to deal with injury, had a 12-play, 73-yard drive that resulted in a Chris Boswell field goal to take the lead they would never relinquish.

After forcing Heinecke and the Chargers to punt, Field found Calvin Austin, the team’s leading receiver with 95 yards on four catches, for an explosive 55-yard touchdown on a slant through the middle of the field.

The Steelers took a 20-10 lead, and once again, they were able to get the Chargers to punt on their next drive.

All Pittsburgh needed to do was pick up first downs and run out the clock, and that’s exactly what they did with Fields eventually kneeling it out to remain undefeated on the year.

Fields finished the game with 245 yards passing on 25-of-32 through the air with one touchdown and one interception. Najee Harris also led the way with 70 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Fields had a rushing touchdown to get Pittsburgh on the board in the first half.

For a team that was rushing all over their first two opponents, the Chargers only had 61 team rushing yards with J.K. Dobbins stymied with only 44 on 15 carries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other than Herbert, it's worth noting that tackles Rashawn Slater and rookie Joe Alt were injured in this game as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.