Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Justin Herbert has awkward interaction with sideline reporter after OT win

Eagles committed five turnovers in the loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chargers' Ladd McConkey doesn't get why Justin Herbert isn't among MVP frontrunners Video

Chargers' Ladd McConkey doesn't get why Justin Herbert isn't among MVP frontrunners

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey believes his quarterback, Justin Herbert, should be talked about more as the NFL's MVP this season.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an awkward moment with a sideline reporter on Monday night following their overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cameron Dicker kicked the game-tying and go-ahead field goals for the Chargers. Then, Tony Jefferson intercepted Jalen Hurts to end the game in overtime.

Justin Herbert throws a pass

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge attempted to get Herbert to talk to her as Chargers players were out on the field.

"I’m trying to celebrate with my teammates," he said.

Herbert eventually agreed to do the short chat with Rutledge and had praise for his defense for the way they showed up and showed out against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Eagles fans complain about their team

Philadelphia Eagles fans hold a sign after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

While Herbert had a lone touchdown pass in the first quarter, the game came down to who was going to make fewer mistakes between both teams. Herbert had an interception and a fumble – accounting for two of his team’s three turnovers.

It was the Eagles who committed five turnovers in the game. Hurts was the culprit for all five. He threw four interceptions in the game and lost a fumble. Two of the five turnovers astonishingly occurred on one play.

Cam Hart, Da’Shawn Hand and Donte Jackson accounted for the three other interceptions off of Hurts.

Los Angeles improved to 9-4 with the win as Philadelphia dropped to 8-5.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

