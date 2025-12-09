Chargers' Justin Herbert has awkward interaction with sideline reporter after OT win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an awkward moment with a sideline reporter on Monday night following their overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cameron Dicker kicked the game-tying and go-ahead field goals for the Chargers. Then, Tony Jefferson intercepted Jalen Hurts to end the game in overtime.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge attempted to get Herbert to talk to her as Chargers players were out on the field.

"I’m trying to celebrate with my teammates," he said.

Herbert eventually agreed to do the short chat with Rutledge and had praise for his defense for the way they showed up and showed out against the defending Super Bowl champions.

While Herbert had a lone touchdown pass in the first quarter, the game came down to who was going to make fewer mistakes between both teams. Herbert had an interception and a fumble – accounting for two of his team’s three turnovers.

It was the Eagles who committed five turnovers in the game. Hurts was the culprit for all five. He threw four interceptions in the game and lost a fumble. Two of the five turnovers astonishingly occurred on one play.

Cam Hart, Da’Shawn Hand and Donte Jackson accounted for the three other interceptions off of Hurts.

Los Angeles improved to 9-4 with the win as Philadelphia dropped to 8-5.