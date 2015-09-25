Chancellor expected to play Sunday

RENTON, Wash. (AP) Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor is expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears after ending his holdout earlier this week.

Chancellor reported to the team Wednesday after missing all of training camp, four preseason games and two regular-season games while seeking a new contract.

Coach Pete Carroll said they will make the final decision on Saturday, but the Seahawks are planning on activating Chancellor for the game.

The Seahawks were given a two-week roster exemption for Chancellor, which allowed him to practice while not counting against roster limits. The team will need to make a move to clear a spot on their 53-man roster for Chancellor in order for him to play Sunday.

Running back Marshawn Lynch is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision due to calf injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday.



