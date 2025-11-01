Expand / Collapse search
Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant suspended for detrimental conduct after calling out coaching staff in NBA Cup defeat fallout: report

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in NBA Cup action Friday night

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The start of the Memphis Grizzlies' 2025-26 season hasn’t met expectations — at least, if you ask Ja Morant.

An opening-night NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Lakers left Morant noticeably frustrated with the Grizzlies' coaching staff. "Go ask the coaching staff," the two-time NBA All-Star responded multiple times to questions in the locker room about how he played in the 117-112 loss.

On Saturday, ESPN reported Morant was "suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team."

Ja Morant dribbles a basketball

Ja Morant (12) is  of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on April 3, 2025 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

The reported discipline surfaced less than 24 hours after Morant openly criticized the team and coaches.

When asked Friday about things Memphis could have done differently in the loss to the Lakers, an apparently irritated Morant responded, "According to them, probably don't play me, honestly. That's what basically the message was. It's cool."

Fox News Digital contacted the Grizzlies for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Morant finished Friday's game with eight points, the lowest total among Grizzlies starters. Jaylen Wells led the team with 16.

Friday's loss dropped the Grizzlies to 3-3.

Ja Morant with head down on court

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

The defeat and Morant's underwhelming shooting performance were exacerbated by his slower pace and lower energy level than many have become accustomed to since his rise to NBA stardom.

The Grizzlies' front office decided to make a coaching change after the team suffered a 4-0 sweep in the first round against the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ja Morant points during a game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

Tuomas Iisalo is the head coach of the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies return to the court on Sunday when they visit the Toronto Raptors.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

