Ja Morant suspended for detrimental conduct after calling out coaching staff in NBA Cup defeat fallout: report

The start of the Memphis Grizzlies' 2025-26 season hasn’t met expectations — at least, if you ask Ja Morant.

An opening-night NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Lakers left Morant noticeably frustrated with the Grizzlies' coaching staff. "Go ask the coaching staff," the two-time NBA All-Star responded multiple times to questions in the locker room about how he played in the 117-112 loss.

On Saturday, ESPN reported Morant was "suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team."

The reported discipline surfaced less than 24 hours after Morant openly criticized the team and coaches.

When asked Friday about things Memphis could have done differently in the loss to the Lakers, an apparently irritated Morant responded, "According to them, probably don't play me, honestly. That's what basically the message was. It's cool."

Fox News Digital contacted the Grizzlies for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Morant finished Friday's game with eight points, the lowest total among Grizzlies starters. Jaylen Wells led the team with 16.

Friday's loss dropped the Grizzlies to 3-3.

The defeat and Morant's underwhelming shooting performance were exacerbated by his slower pace and lower energy level than many have become accustomed to since his rise to NBA stardom.

The Grizzlies' front office decided to make a coaching change after the team suffered a 4-0 sweep in the first round against the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tuomas Iisalo is the head coach of the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies return to the court on Sunday when they visit the Toronto Raptors.

