Celtics’ Jaylen Brown calls out ‘overemotional ref’ following first career ejection

Brown received two technical fouls in the fourth quarter

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was not pleased after being ejected for the first time in his career Friday night against the New York Knicks. 

Brown earned two technical fouls from referee Jason Goldenberg after arguing a call in the fourth quarter. 

Jaylen Brown walks off the court

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is escorted by a security official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, December 8, 2023, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"To be honest I’m not sure," Brown said when asked what led to the ejection. "But I wish I would have got my money’s worth. I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting. Maybe a tussle or something. Guys get folded up, go to the ground. 

"Not some overemotional ref who had a bad day. [What] I’m most upset about is I should have gotten my f------ money’s worth."

Crew Chief Mark Lindsay told a pool reporter that Brown earned the first tech due to the "use of profanity toward a game official." The second technical was for a "wave off directed at the official, which under the respect of the game guidelines is considered an overt gesture and an unsportsmanlike act."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the game that he was doing everything he could to "not cost myself $25,000."

Jaylen Brown argues with a ref

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, is held back by head coach Jow Mazzulla, left, after being ejected from the game for his second technical foul during the second half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on December 8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

"I’ve been on the sidelines for five years, and I’ve seen players act and say things that are way more disrespectful than that," Mazzulla said.

Brown exited the game with 7:19 remaining, having scored 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field. 

"I think there’s a difference between showing emotion and it being disrespectful or derogatory towards another person," Brown said. "I don’t think I was directing it towards him whatsoever. Especially on the second one. It wasn’t even close. I’m on the bench. I’m talking from the sidelines. He can’t even hear anything I’m saying. 

"So, he called a tech from across the court. That’s for sure. Have to deal with somebody having their emotions too involved in whatever else is going on." 

"I ain’t going to comment on officiating in general, but I am going to comment on this guy in particular tonight. I thought that was bull---," Brown added. 

Jaylen Brown argues with a ref

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, is held back by a referee after being ejected from the game for his second technical foul during the second half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on December 8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Even without Brown’s services for most of the fourth quarter, the Celtics defeated the Knicks 133-123. 

Boston is now a perfect 10-0 at home this season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.