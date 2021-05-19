Celtic FC executive, family 'extremely shaken and shocked' after explosion at home

A European soccer CEO and his family were unhurt after an explosion and fire at their home early Wednesday in Scotland.

Celtic FC said in a statement CEO Peter Lawwell’s home and cars at his home in Thorntonhall were significantly damaged in the explosion and subsequent fire.

"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," a Celtic FC spokesman said.

"Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe. We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

"Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the Club."

Authorities in Scotland said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. local time, according to Sky Sports.

A motive for the apparent attack on Lawwell’s home was unclear. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was investigating the incident.

According to Sky Sports, Lawwell is set to depart as CEO for Celtic FC in the summer. Dominic McKay, the former CEO at Scottish Rugby, is set to take his place.

Celtic FC finished the second phase of the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season with 77 points and in second place behind Rangers. The team tied with Hibernian on Saturday, 0-0.