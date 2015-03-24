Celtic edges Thistle at Parkhead

Glasgow, Scotland (SportsNetwork.com) - The top of the Scottish Premier League table remained unchanged after Celtic edged Partick Thistle, 1-0, at Parkhead on Wednesday.

The lone strike of the match came in the 39th minute when Joe Ledley collected a pass from Efe Ambrose and slammed a low shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

It proved to be all the Hoops would need to get their 16th league win of the campaign as they extend their unbeaten run to 19 games.

Motherwell remained 11 points back of Celtic after getting a resounding 4-0 victory over St. Johnstone. John Sutton put Motherwell in front in the 22nd minute, but second-half strikes from Iain Vigurs, Lionel Ainsworth and James McFadden put the win beyond any doubt.

Also on Wednesday, Scott Boyd and Alex Cooper handed Ross County a 2-1 win over Inverness while Aberdeen overturned a second-half deficit to get a 2-1 victory at Dundee United.