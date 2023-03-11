Cavinder twins, who earn millions in NIL, say social media influencing is ‘very hard’ and ‘super overwhelming’

When Haley Cavinder isn't leading the Miami women's basketball team in scoring, she and her twin sister Hanna, also on the squad, are breaking the bank with their name, image and likeness deals.

The sisters double as social media influencers when they're not on the court, and their popularity has netted them seven figures in NIL deals. They also have a deal with WWE.

However, the influencing world has become "very hard" and "super overwhelming" for them, according to Haley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I feel like, in influencing, you get in it, it’s such hard work and being able to stay consistent with social media and all that comes with it. Props to everyone, it’s very hard," Haley told the "BFF's" podcast with Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

"It’s not no 9-5. … Sometimes, I’m just like social media is a lot and super overwhelming, and I want to have a life outside of it. But also I know that’s where the money is, and I’m going to use that and take advantage of that."

Haley did say they "don't want to split up" with their brands, and they weren't "100% sure" what they want to do, but they do have other career goals in mind.

Influencing and WWE "could be in the future, but I think it’s more of having passive income," Hanna said. "We’re super into health and fitness. So, we’re trying to create a brand with that. And then we really want to get into real estate.

"Obviously we’re going to use the whole influencing thing. We just don’t want to just create TikTok dances because we might not be in the same state."

Haley plans on staying at Miami for a fifth year. Hanna remains unsure of her future, but Haley is "going to try and get her to stay."

BILL WALTON FACING BACKLASH FOR 'DEPLORABLE AND INEXCUSABLE' USE OF DEROGATORY TERM AGAINST DWARVES

"I just like to hoop, so I was like, ‘I want to come back for a fifth year.’ But Hanna is more like, ‘I want to start my life,'" Haley said.

The twins were recently under fire for an NIL violation having met with Miami booster John Ruiz eight days before they transferred to the school from Fresno State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami head coach Katie Meier was found to have set up the dinner, which violates "head coach responsibility." She served a suspension the first three games of this season, and the school was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and another payment of 1% of the program's budget.

The twins were not punished.