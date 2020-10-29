Carlos Dunlap takes down Bengals' parking spot sign in video after Seahawks trade: 'A decade of service'

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap has landed in Seattle but not before taking a lap around Paul Brown Stadium where he spent 10 years playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dunlap was traded to Seahawks Wednesday in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round draft pick after several days of publicly feuding with the franchise.

BENGALS’ CARLOS DUNLAP TO THE SEAHAWKS AFTER BEING TOLD TO SIT OUT TEAM PRACTICE: REPORT

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m nervous as hell but I’m excited as f--k, too,” Dunlap said in a video posted to Instagram stories. He appeared to be signing official paperwork. “It’s all up from here, it’s all up from here … above all, I get to play. Thank you, Lord.”

Dunlap posted several videos of himself walking the stadium grounds where he has played his entire career since being drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft.

The two-time Pro Bowler even posted a video of himself taking down the sign where his designated parking spot was.

“Took me years to earn this 1st parking spot and I don't regret not one of them…”

MICHIGAN-MICHIGAN STATE RENEW RIVALRY ONO BIG NOON SATURDAY

He added: “Years = a decade of service.”

Trouble began last week when Dunlap was apparently demoted to the third-string. After hardly having an impact in Sunday’s loss against the Cleveland Browns, he was seen arguing with an assistant coach on the sideline.

Those frustrations were confirmed when he took to Twitter later that day to put his house up for sale.

“6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds!” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The Bengals reportedly told Dunlap not to attend Wednesday’s team practice shortly before details of the trade surfaced.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks are no doubt pleased with the trade. Pete Carroll said he was “really pleased” with the deal and that Dunlap’s name came up at the right time.

“We’re always looking,” he said, via ProFootballTalk. “There’s other guys that were out there that we’ve been looking at as well in all spots that are available. The names start to pop up here this time of the year, so this was one that fit exactly what we needed and really pleased to get it done. Glad to bring a guy of Carlos’ stature and background to this club.”