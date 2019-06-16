Carli Lloyd sets Women's World Cup record as US clinches spot in next round

Carli Lloyd set a Women's World Cup record with a pair of goals during the United State's 3-0 victory over Chile on Sunday to become the first player to score in six straight matches in the tournament.

The striker gave the U.S. an early lead when she first hit the back of the net in the 11th minute. Her goal continued the streak that's dated back to the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, where Lloyd won the Golden Ball Award as the tournament’s top player.

Lloyd helped the U.S. win its third title in 2015 with goals in the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. She carried over her goal-scoring form to the team’s first group stage match in France last week hitting the net as a substitute in the United States' 13-0 rout against Thailand.

Lloyd added another Sunday on a header off a corner in the 35th minute for her 10th career World Cup goal, which moved her into third on the all-time U.S. list behind Abby Wambach (14 goals) and Michelle Akers (12).

Julie Ertz scored in the 26th minute with a header off a corner kick from Tierna Davidson that Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler got her hands on but couldn't stop. It was her first World Cup goal and came with her husband Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, looking on.

Endler was able to prevent Lloyd from another attempt at a hat trick when she tipped the U.S. captain's shot over the net in the 72nd minute.

The victory saw the U.S. clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with one game remaining in the group stage.

The United States plays Sweden in Le Havre on Thursday to wrap up the group stage. It's the first meeting between the two teams since Sweden ousted the Americans from the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics.

Chile lost its opener to Sweden 2-0. The nation wraps up the group with a match against Thailand on Thursday in Rennes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.