Cardinals sign Williams, intend to use him at WR, release LB Demens

The Arizona Cardinals have signed speedster Teddy Williams and intend to use him as a wide receiver.

Williams played seven games at cornerback and on special teams last season for the Indianapolis Colts after being elevated from the practice squad. He didn't play football in college but was a track standout at Texas-San Antonio. He signed with Dallas as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2010 and spent two seasons with the Cowboys, mostly on the practice squad.

To make room for Williams, the Cardinals released linebacker Kenny Demens.