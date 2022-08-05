Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals running backs coach on administrative leave following domestic battery charges

Saxon, who joined the Cardinals in 2019, was charged in May

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was charged with two counts of domestic battery in May, was placed on administrative leave, the team confirmed Friday. 

The incident occurred May 7 and started with an argument between Saxon and a woman at a Costco near Indianapolis, according to ESPN. The argument continued at the woman's house. 

Charges say Saxon assaulted the woman in front of a child younger than 16. 

In this handout image provided by the NFL, James Saxon of the Minnesota Vikings poses for his NFL headshot in 2011 in Eden Prairie, Minn.

In this handout image provided by the NFL, James Saxon of the Minnesota Vikings poses for his NFL headshot in 2011 in Eden Prairie, Minn. (NFL via Getty Images)

Court records say Saxon pushed the woman several times, and she fell into a garage door at one point. The woman also alleges that Saxon told her, "You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now!"

He was charged 18 days later. 

"We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."

Running backs coach James Saxon works with James Aldridge of the Miami Dolphins on blocking drills during rookie minicamp May 1, 2010, at the Miami Dolphins' training facility in Davie, Fla.

Running backs coach James Saxon works with James Aldridge of the Miami Dolphins on blocking drills during rookie minicamp May 1, 2010, at the Miami Dolphins' training facility in Davie, Fla. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Saxon could face up to 3 ½ years in prison and pay fines up to $15,000 if found guilty on both charges. He was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

A restraining order was issued, and the coach was fitted with a GPS, but it was removed July 21.

Running backs coach James Saxon of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sideline during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field Sept. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh. 

Running backs coach James Saxon of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sideline during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field Sept. 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old has been with the Cardinals since 2019 and has been an assistant for 23 years after an eight-year playing career in the league.