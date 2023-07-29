Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas suspended five games for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Ian Happ

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games on Friday and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ Thursday night, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill announced.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol received a one-game suspension and a fine due to Mikolas’ actions and missed Friday night’s game against Chicago.

Mikolas is appealing his suspension and will be held in abeyance until the appeals process is complete.

Thursday night, Mikolas plunked Happ in the back during the first inning after one of Happ’s swings hit catcher Willson Contreras in the back of the helmet.

Contreras, who was bleeding from the head, left the game after being checked out. Happ and Contreras hugged it out, and it did not appear there were any hard feelings.

Happ then threw up and in on Happ before plunking him on the next pitch.

The umpires convened before throwing Mikolas out of the game.

"I wish if they thought there was intent behind the first [pitch], then issue a warning after the first one," Marmol said, per MLB.com. "Then, that [warning] kills everything that happened yesterday – rather than waiting around [for the second pitch that hit Happ] and then going straight to an ejection. Once they say it’s intentional, he gets suspended, and I get suspended."

The Cardinals went on to lose Mikolas’ start 10-3 and also lost to Chicago Friday night at Busch Stadium.

Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman robbed Cardinals pinch-hitter Alec Burleson of a walk-off home run Friday night in the second game of a four-game series.

Mikolas is 6-6 on the year with a 4.38 ERA.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.