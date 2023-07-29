Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Cardinals
Published

Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas suspended five games for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Ian Happ

Mikolas is appealing the ruling

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games on Friday and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ Thursday night, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill announced. 

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol received a one-game suspension and a fine due to Mikolas’ actions and missed Friday night’s game against Chicago. 

Miles Mikolas is ejected

Ryan Additon (R) ejects Miles Mikolas, #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals, for hitting a batter of the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 27, 2023, in St Louis, Missouri. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Mikolas is appealing his suspension and will be held in abeyance until the appeals process is complete. 

DODGERS BOLSTER PITCHING STAFF, TRADE FOR LANCE LYNN AND RELIEVER JOE KELLY

Thursday night, Mikolas plunked Happ in the back during the first inning after one of Happ’s swings hit catcher Willson Contreras in the back of the helmet.

Contreras, who was bleeding from the head, left the game after being checked out. Happ and Contreras hugged it out, and it did not appear there were any hard feelings.

Miles Mikolas reacts after being ejected

Miles Mikolas, #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals, reacts after being ejected from the game for hitting a batter in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on July 27, 2023, in St Louis, Missouri.  (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Happ then threw up and in on Happ before plunking him on the next pitch.

The umpires convened before throwing Mikolas out of the game. 

"I wish if they thought there was intent behind the first [pitch], then issue a warning after the first one," Marmol said, per MLB.com. "Then, that [warning] kills everything that happened yesterday – rather than waiting around [for the second pitch that hit Happ] and then going straight to an ejection. Once they say it’s intentional, he gets suspended, and I get suspended." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oliver Marmol walks to the dugout

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) walks back to the dugout after the national anthem before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 25th, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.  (Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cardinals went on to lose Mikolas’ start 10-3 and also lost to Chicago Friday night at Busch Stadium. 

Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman robbed Cardinals pinch-hitter Alec Burleson of a walk-off home run Friday night in the second game of a four-game series. 

Mikolas is 6-6 on the year with a 4.38 ERA.  

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.