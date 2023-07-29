Cubs outfielder robs Cardinals of walk-off home run for 7th straight win: 'My goodness'

One of the oldest and most iconic rivalries in all of sports took center stage Friday night with a game-saving catch that will be remembered for years.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman robbed the St. Louis Cardinals of a walk-off win by making a spectacular grab in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With one on and two outs in the ninth with the Cubs up 3-2, Cardinals pinch-hitter Alec Burleson hit a deep fly ball to center field.

Tauchman tracked the ball before leaping and reaching his glove over the wall at Busch Stadium, robbing the Cardinals of a walk-off home run and giving the Cubs their seventh consecutive victory.

The victory put the Cubs over .500 for the first time since May 6th.

"Tauchman. My goodness," Cubs manager David Ross said, according to MLB.com. "We don't win that game early in the season."

Tauchman entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the top of the ninth.

"As outfielders, we're taught to get to the wall, and then you have time to make the adjustments you need to," said Tauchman. "I didn't know I was right at the wall until I kind of turned to catch the ball."

The Cubs now sit just 4.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and are 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Cubs have won nine of their last ten games and have won five straight in St. Louis with Friday's victory.

"Probably the most dramatic single play I've been a part of in the big leagues," Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.