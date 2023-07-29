Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Cubs
Published

Cubs outfielder robs Cardinals of walk-off home run for 7th straight win: 'My goodness'

The Cubs have won 9 of their last 10 games

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One of the oldest and most iconic rivalries in all of sports took center stage Friday night with a game-saving catch that will be remembered for years. 

Chicago Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman robbed the St. Louis Cardinals of a walk-off win by making a spectacular grab in the bottom of the ninth inning. 

Mike Tauchman reacts after robbing a home run

Chicago Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman (40) reacts after making a game winning catch robbing a home run from St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Alec Burleson (not pictured) to end the game in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium.  (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

With one on and two outs in the ninth with the Cubs up 3-2, Cardinals pinch-hitter Alec Burleson hit a deep fly ball to center field. 

YANKEES ACTIVATE AARON JUDGE OFF INJURED LIST JUST IN TIME FOR POSTSEASON PUSH

Tauchman tracked the ball before leaping and reaching his glove over the wall at Busch Stadium, robbing the Cardinals of a walk-off home run and giving the Cubs their seventh consecutive victory. 

The victory put the Cubs over .500 for the first time since May 6th.

"Tauchman. My goodness," Cubs manager David Ross said, according to MLB.com. "We don't win that game early in the season."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

David Ross celebrates with Mike Tauchman

Chicago Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman (40) celebrates with manager David Ross (3) after making a game-winning catch robbing a home run from St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Alec Burleson (not pictured) to end the game in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium.  (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Tauchman entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the top of the ninth. 

"As outfielders, we're taught to get to the wall, and then you have time to make the adjustments you need to," said Tauchman. "I didn't know I was right at the wall until I kind of turned to catch the ball."

The Cubs now sit just 4.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and are 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adbert Alzolay reacts after beating the Cardinals

Adbert Alzolay, #73 of the Chicago Cubs, reacts after beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on July 28, 2023, in St Louis, Missouri.  (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cubs have won nine of their last ten games and have won five straight in St. Louis with Friday's victory. 

"Probably the most dramatic single play I've been a part of in the big leagues," Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.