Cardinals make Trey McBride highest-paid tight end in NFL history with 4-year contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals made Trey McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history when they signed him to a contract extension on Friday.

McBride, 25, signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension, with $43 million guaranteed, per numerous reports.

Prior to McBride’s extension, Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce was the highest-paid tight end, as he is set to make $17.1 million in 2025. McBride’s new deal has an annual average value of $19 million.

The Cardinals selected McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. McBride’s role in the offense has grown every season.

As a rookie, McBride was the backup to starting tight end Zach Ertz and had 29 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown. However, an injury to Ertz in McBride’s second season opened the door to more playing time.

Ertz suffered a quad strain in Week 7, and McBride took over the starting role and never looked back. McBride finished his second season with 81 catches and 825 yards with three touchdowns and emerged as one of quarterback Kyler Murray’s favorite targets down the stretch.

McBride took another step last season, as he started 16 games and had 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. His strong performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

McBride took to social media to express his joy at his new contract.

"MAANNN HOW WE FEELING ??? LETS GOOOOO!!!" McBride posted to X.

Murray also took to social media to congratulate McBride.

"Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny! More work to be done but a great day," Murray posted to X.

