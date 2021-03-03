Cardinals' JJ Watt reveals the 'one thing' he wants for Texans' Deshaun Watson

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt wants nothing but the best for his former teammate Deshaun Watson, even if that means not playing for the Houston Texans.

Watt spoke to reporters on Tuesday a day after he announced his decision to sign with the Cardinals and spoke about the situation in Houston involving his longtime friend and quarterback.

JETS ‘REFUSE TO TAKE CARE OF THEIR BEST PLAYER’ AHEAD OF FREE AGENCY, MARCUS MAYE’S AGENT SAYS

"I love Deshaun. I love Deshaun," Watt said. "We speak often. He's an incredible player, but he's also an incredible person. He's a special human being and he's obviously unbelievably talented as an athlete, but he is also just a great person."

Watt continued: "I tell him, the one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy. He deserves it and I want him to be happy. So whatever that looks like for him, that's what I want for him."

Watson’s happiness has certainly a point of contention as reports indicate his unwillingness to play for the Texans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At the same time, Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair came out last month to settle any trade rumors involving Watson shortly after releasing Watt.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there, I’ll leave it at that," McNair said, via ESPN. "Today we want [to] focus on J.J. Deshaun is our quarterback, he is a Texan, and we expect him to remain a Texan, and we’ll leave [it at] that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Watson chooses to hold out next season, he could reportedly miss out on over $20 million.