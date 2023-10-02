Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals' James Conner, 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga get into skirmish after game

The 49ers remained undefeated with the 35-16 win

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga got into a scuffle following their game on Sunday afternoon.

Conner and Hufanga were seen talking to each other as their teammates were shaking hands. Conner still had his helmet on and was getting into the face of Hufanga. The running back appeared to put his hands on Hufanga, pushing him in the face.

James Conner tackled

James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by multiple members of the San Francisco 49ers defense at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The two were eventually separated.

It’s unclear exactly what precipitated the little skirmish at the end of the game. Conner and Hufanga were involved in a pivotal moment in the third quarter. Conner was trying to run around the edge on a 2-point conversion try that would have cut the Cardinals’ deficit to just three points.

Hufanga stopped Conner just short of the pylon and flexed in his face afterward.

James Conner cuts up field

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner runs against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Francisco won the game 35-16 after they pulled away in the fourth quarter. Christian McCaffrey scored his fourth touchdown with 14:22 to play and Brock Purdy put the icing on the cake with a 1-yard score under 2 minutes to go.

Conner finished the game with 52 yards on 11 carries. Hufanga had five total tackles.

Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs was 28-of-42 with 265 passing yards and two touchdown passes – both to Michael Wilson.

Talanoa Hufanga vs the Giants

Talanoa Hufanga of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after the New York Giants game at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 21, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy celebrates

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Purdy was 20-of-21 with 283 passing yards and a touchdown pass to McCaffrey. The star running back had four total touchdowns in the game. He had 106 rushing yards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.