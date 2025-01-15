Canadiens rookie Emil Heineman hit by car walking in Utah, expected to miss 3-4 weeks with injury

Montreal Canadiens rookie Emil Heineman was hit by a car while walking downtown in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday.

Heineman, 23, is expected to miss three to four weeks with an upper-body injury suffered from the incident.

The Canadiens were in town to play the Utah Hockey Club, who they beat 5-3 on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City police said in a news release they received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Monday, and officers were dispatched to the scene and checked the area but could not find the pedestrian or the passerby who reported the incident.

Police said officers received information later in the evening from a nearby business, which said it had info likely associated with the crash.

After discovering that Heineman was the pedestrian, police said the Swedish hockey player did not show any signs of serious injuries and was being attended to by team doctors.

It was not immediately clear what Heineman’s injury was.

Police identified all parties involved and said they could not release any additional details. The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating.

Heineman played four games last season with the Canadiens, and has become a regular this season, playing 41 games this season.

Heineman is third among rookies in goals scored with 10 this season, along with having seven assists.

The left-winger was a second-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2020 who was traded to Calgary Flames in 2021 and to Montreal in '22.

The Canadiens' next game is on the road against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

